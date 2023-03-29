Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Relish Age-Old Pastime [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Relish Age-Old Pastime

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) – Retail Sales Specialist 3rd Class Persia Mayo, from Newport News, Virginia, looks at books in the library aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 10. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Relish Age-Old Pastime [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

