    Makin Island Restricted Maneuvering [Image 2 of 2]

    Makin Island Restricted Maneuvering

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Quarter Master 2nd Class Colton Sanders looks through an alidade during restricted maneuvering aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 26, 2023 in South Korea. Sailors stand lookout watches to maintain a continuous watch of the sea and report any kind of hazard that can be an obstacle in the navigation and cause harm to the ship. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 20:45
    Photo ID: 7713018
    VIRIN: 230326-N-EI127-1047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 930.63 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    South Korea
    Quarter Master
    MKI
    Restricted Maneuvering

