Makin Island Restricted Maneuvering

Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) departs South Korea March 26, 2023. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

