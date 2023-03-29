Members of the 10th Civil Support Team support Washington State Patrol at the Thurston County Jail on March 17, 2023. The Civil Support Team was called in to help after a string of fentanyl overdoses. (Courtesy Photo)
Civil Support Team assists Law Enforcement with fentanyl cases
