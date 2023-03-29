Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Support Team assists Law Enforcement with fentanyl cases [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the 10th Civil Support Team support Washington State Patrol at the Thurston County Jail on March 17, 2023. The Civil Support Team was called in to help after a string of fentanyl overdoses. (Courtesy Photo)

    Civil Support Team
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

