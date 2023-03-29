U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Medical Enlisted Force Chief, speaks with 56th Medical Group Airmen during an all-call, March 28, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Miller and Kolczynski were given a tour of Luke AFB and the 56th MDG, and were given the chance to speak with 56th MDG Airmen at their respective departments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)
Air Force Surgeon General visits Luke AFB
