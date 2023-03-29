Air Force Surgeon General visits Luke AFB

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Medical Enlisted Force chief, visited Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 27, 2023.



“Visiting Luke Air Force Base and the medical group has been fantastic,” said Miller. “The pride and passion that the medical group has for its Airmen and the patients they serve was impressive and makes me proud to be the Surgeon General.”



In the morning, Miller and Kolczynski the 56th Medical Group where they spoke with Airmen leadership about how they are continuing to improve the medical care of Airmen and their families.



“Our emphasis not only has to be focused on the active duty Airmen and Guardians, but also the families,” said Miller. “So we’re working with the Defense Health Agency to create initiatives so that everyone is getting the care they require.”



During the tour, the operational support team provided a demonstration of various physical exercises and tests that the OST employs.



The OST is a five person team designed to embed itself with various units on base, to alleviate physical and mental ailments that Airmen may face in the work environment.



After the demonstration, Miller spoke about the importance of the OST and the successes that have come from their work.



“The purpose behind the OST model is to ensure that our Airmen and Guardians are deployable,” said Miller. “The operational support team here at Luke are doing it better than any other wing I have seen in my travels within the Department of the Air Force.”



Concluding the day, Miller and Kolczynski held an all-call event, giving final remarks and engaging with 56th MDG Airmen.



“Your role here as a medic in the Air Force is one of the most crucial,” said Miller. “You have one main goal, and that is readiness. Without medics like you ensuring that our Airmen and Guardians are ready to go, our mission may not happen.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:36 Story ID: 441609 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits Luke AFB, by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.