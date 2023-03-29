Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, line up spotting dollys on the flight deck, March 24, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 08:22 Photo ID: 7711258 VIRIN: 230324-N-SK336-2202 Resolution: 4247x2831 Size: 997.51 KB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Deck SFR [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.