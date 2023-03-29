Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck SFR [Image 2 of 3]

    Flight Deck SFR

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, line up spotting dollys on the flight deck, March 24, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 08:22
    Location: US
    Wolverines
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Flight Deck
    US Navy
    spotting dolley

