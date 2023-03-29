Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Deck SFR [Image 1 of 3]

    Flight Deck SFR

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Quinton Wingo, attached to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 24, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 08:22
    Photo ID: 7711257
    VIRIN: 230324-N-SK336-2083
    Resolution: 5037x3358
    Size: 1011.13 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck SFR [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Deck SFR
    Flight Deck SFR
    Flight Deck SFR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolverines
    F/A-18E
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    US Navy
    Ragin’ Bulls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT