Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Quinton Wingo, attached to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 24, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 08:22 Photo ID: 7711257 VIRIN: 230324-N-SK336-2083 Resolution: 5037x3358 Size: 1011.13 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Deck SFR [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.