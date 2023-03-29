Elevator Unload

Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, take food off of an elevator on the ship's hangar bay to bring the forward galley, March 25, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)

