    Elevator Unload [Image 1 of 2]

    Elevator Unload

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Airman David Cochran, from Orlando, Florida, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Jonathan Sanchez, from Los Angeles, both assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, make preparations to operate an elevator in the ship's hangar bay, March 25, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)

    Elevator Unload
    Elevator Unload

