U.S. Airman 1st Class Cameron Teate, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces counter small unmanned aircraft systems operator, stands in front of a T-Wall at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2023. Teate has spent more time deployed than at his first duty station and currently operates a variety of systems with detect and defeat capabilities. (U.S. Air photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 06:30
|Photo ID:
|7711054
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-TG061-1027
|Resolution:
|5807x4110
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defender, Right Out the Gate [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
