    Defender, Right Out the Gate [Image 1 of 2]

    Defender, Right Out the Gate

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Cameron Teate, 378th Expeditionary Security Forces counter small unmanned aircraft systems operator, stands in front of a T-Wall at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2023. Teate has spent more time deployed than at his first duty station and currently operates a variety of systems with detect and defeat capabilities. (U.S. Air photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 06:30
    Photo ID: 7711054
    VIRIN: 230315-F-TG061-1027
    Resolution: 5807x4110
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, Defender, Right Out the Gate [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SecurityForces #PSAB #BADC

