Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defender, Right Out the Gate [Image 2 of 2]

    Defender, Right Out the Gate

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. service members assigned to the Base Air Defense Center stand in front of a T-Wall at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 25, 2023. The team had huge successes during their deployment cycle, to include having their Tactics, Technics, and Procedures become the standard for the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 06:30
    Photo ID: 7711055
    VIRIN: 230225-F-UO935-1001
    Resolution: 5062x3375
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender, Right Out the Gate [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defender, Right Out the Gate
    Defender, Right Out the Gate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Defender, Right Out the Gate

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SecurityForces #PSAB #BADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT