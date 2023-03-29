Defender, Right Out the Gate

U.S. service members assigned to the Base Air Defense Center stand in front of a T-Wall at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 25, 2023. The team had huge successes during their deployment cycle, to include having their Tactics, Technics, and Procedures become the standard for the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 06:30 Photo ID: 7711055 VIRIN: 230225-F-UO935-1001 Resolution: 5062x3375 Size: 4.25 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA