U.S. service members assigned to the Base Air Defense Center stand in front of a T-Wall at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 25, 2023. The team had huge successes during their deployment cycle, to include having their Tactics, Technics, and Procedures become the standard for the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 06:30
|Photo ID:
|7711055
|VIRIN:
|230225-F-UO935-1001
|Resolution:
|5062x3375
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defender, Right Out the Gate [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
