Members of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department took part in a water rescue refresher training at the base pool at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2023. The first responders went over what to do in a water-based extraction emergency while practicing their techniques on each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 04:05
|Photo ID:
|7710898
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-VM471-008
|Resolution:
|576x432
|Size:
|307.73 KB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT