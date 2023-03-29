Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base

Members of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department took part in a water rescue refresher training at the base pool at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2023. The first responders went over what to do in a water-based extraction emergency while practicing their techniques on each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

