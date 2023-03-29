Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8]

    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department took part in a water rescue refresher training at the base pool at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2023. The first responders went over what to do in a water-based extraction emergency while practicing their techniques on each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7710898
    VIRIN: 230329-F-VM471-008
    Resolution: 576x432
    Size: 307.73 KB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Fighters
    Water rescue
    AFCENT
    USAF
    ADAB

