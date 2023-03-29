Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin Saumier, (left) observes Senior Airman Candice Sullivan (center) immobilize Staff Sgt. Brody Patterson, all 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, during a water rescue refresher training at the base pool at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2023. First responders are trained to assume that most patients in a pool have suffered a spinal or neck injury and must be immobilized to prevent further injuries to the neck and nervous system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

