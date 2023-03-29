U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin Saumier, (left) observes Senior Airman Candice Sullivan (center) immobilize Staff Sgt. Brody Patterson, all 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, during a water rescue refresher training at the base pool at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2023. First responders are trained to assume that most patients in a pool have suffered a spinal or neck injury and must be immobilized to prevent further injuries to the neck and nervous system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 04:05
|Photo ID:
|7710897
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-VM471-007
|Resolution:
|576x432
|Size:
|243.61 KB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
