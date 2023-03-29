Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 7 of 8]

    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin Saumier, (left) observes Senior Airman Candice Sullivan (center) immobilize Staff Sgt. Brody Patterson, all 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, during a water rescue refresher training at the base pool at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2023. First responders are trained to assume that most patients in a pool have suffered a spinal or neck injury and must be immobilized to prevent further injuries to the neck and nervous system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7710897
    VIRIN: 230329-F-VM471-007
    Resolution: 576x432
    Size: 243.61 KB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base
    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base
    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base
    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base
    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base
    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base
    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base
    Water Rescue Refresher Training at Al Dhafra Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Fighters
    Water rescue
    AFCENT
    USAF
    ADAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT