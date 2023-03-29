PJs Maintain Jump Proficiency

SANTA RITA, Guam (Mar. 11, 2023)– Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and VRC-30 Providers conduct static line proficiency jumps from a C-2A Greyhound near Naval Base Guam. PJs performed static line jumps to maintain their jump proficiency and meet training requirements. EODMU5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tiffany Savoie)

