    PJs Maintain Jump Proficiency [Image 1 of 8]

    PJs Maintain Jump Proficiency

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tiffany Savoie 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Mar. 11, 2023)– Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and VRC-30 Providers conduct static line proficiency jumps from a C-2A Greyhound near Naval Base Guam. PJs performed static line jumps to maintain their jump proficiency and meet training requirements. EODMU5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tiffany Savoie)

    This work, PJs Maintain Jump Proficiency [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Tiffany Savoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

