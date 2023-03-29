Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeants Lead Formation for the 31st MEU [Image 3 of 3]

    Sergeants Lead Formation for the 31st MEU

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Noah Cassens, a intelligence surveillance reconnaissance systems engineer with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, leads a liberty brief during a sergeant led unit formation at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on March 29, 2023. The formation was held to account for all Marines in the command element and pass important information. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 00:10
    Photo ID: 7710704
    VIRIN: 230329-M-CX509-1034
    Resolution: 2235x3352
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeants Lead Formation for the 31st MEU [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sergeants Lead Formation for the 31st MEU
    Sergeants Lead Formation for the 31st MEU
    Sergeants Lead Formation for the 31st MEU

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    formation

    31st MEU

    safety brief

    led

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    Always Ready
    Lethality
    Pacific Marines
    Free And Open Indo Pacific

