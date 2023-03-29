Sergeants Lead Formation for the 31st MEU

U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, take part in a sergeant led unit formation at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on March 29, 2023. The formation was held to account for all Marines in the command element and pass important information. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

