Shiloh CIWS Shoot

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 21, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) conducts a live-fire close-in weapon system (CIWS) gun shoot in the Philippine Sea, March 21. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

