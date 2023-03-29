Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shiloh 5-Inch Shoot [Image 3 of 5]

    Shiloh 5-Inch Shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 21, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) conducts a live-fire 5-inch gun shoot in the Philippine Sea, March 21. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

