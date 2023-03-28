CORONADO, Calif. (March 29, 2023) A teacher and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians simulate preparing an x-ray generator to gather imagery of a potential explosive hazard during an Educator Orientation Visit (EOV) to EOD Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3 at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, March 29, 2023. EOVs are a Navy Recruiting Command program that focuses on showing educators various facets of the Navy by bringing them from throughout the country to fleet concentration areas. EODMU-3 is a component of EOD Group (EODGRU) 1 that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John J. Mike) 230329-N-UX839-0028

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.1680 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 19:18 Photo ID: 7710355 VIRIN: 230329-N-UX839-0028 Resolution: 3460x2472 Size: 3.66 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Mobile Unit 3 Hosts Educators [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.