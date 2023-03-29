Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Mobile Unit 3 Hosts Educators Visit [Image 1 of 5]

    EOD Mobile Unit 3 Hosts Educators Visit

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. John Mike 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    CORONADO, Calif. (March 29, 2023) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians demonstrate a robot for teachers during an Educator Orientation Visit (EOV) to EOD Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3 at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, March 29, 2023. EOVs are a Navy Recruiting Command program that focuses on showing educators various facets of the Navy by bringing them from throughout the country to fleet concentration areas. EODMU-3 is a component of EOD Group (EODGRU) 1 that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John J. Mike) 230329-N-UX839-0005

    This work, EOD Mobile Unit 3 Hosts Educators Visit [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

