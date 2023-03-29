Testing extreme weather response and recovery

Ricardo Campos, 502nd Air Base Wing fire inspector and Dion Smith, 902 Civil Engineer Squadron incident commander, work the coordination and logistics of all personnel and equipment at the on-scene incident command center during an extreme weather response exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 29, 2023. Multiple base agencies tested their response capabilities to ensure that their actions and performance during actual emergencies are practiced and more familiar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

