    Testing extreme weather response and recovery [Image 13 of 13]

    Testing extreme weather response and recovery

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Ricardo Campos, 502nd Air Base Wing fire inspector and Dion Smith, 902 Civil Engineer Squadron incident commander, work the coordination and logistics of all personnel and equipment at the on-scene incident command center during an extreme weather response exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 29, 2023. Multiple base agencies tested their response capabilities to ensure that their actions and performance during actual emergencies are practiced and more familiar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 03.06.1680
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 18:06
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing extreme weather response and recovery [Image 13 of 13], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    JBSA

