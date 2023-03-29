Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Testing extreme weather response and recovery [Image 12 of 13]

    Testing extreme weather response and recovery

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Fontenette, 802nd Security Forces Squadron, works the logistics at the entrance control point during an extreme weather response exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 29, 2023. Multiple base agencies tested their response capabilities to ensure that their actions and performance during actual emergencies are practiced and more familiar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.1680
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 18:06
    Photo ID: 7710282
    VIRIN: 230329-F-FV908-0280
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing extreme weather response and recovery [Image 13 of 13], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery
    Testing extreme weather response and recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT