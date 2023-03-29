Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Israeli Defense and Armed Forces Attaché tours New Jersey Army National Guard Training Complex [Image 5 of 5]

    Israeli Defense and Armed Forces Attaché tours New Jersey Army National Guard Training Complex

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Maj. Gen. Hidey Zilberman, second from right, Israel Defense and Armed Forces Attaché to the United States, coins U.S. Army Master Sgt. Andrew P. Glatz, right, senior artillery instructor, 3rd Battalion, 254th Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, at the New Jersey Army National Guard Training Complex, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 28, 2023. Zilberman and his staff saw the Small Unmanned Aerial System classroom; Digital Sand Table; Engagement Skills Trainer II; Indoor Village for Military Operations in Urban Training; Virtual Convoy Operations Trainer, and the Regional Training Maintenance Site for all U.S. Army wheeled vehicles. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

