U.S. Army Maj. Rene Roa, right, commander, 3rd Battalion, 254th Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, talks with Maj. Gen. Hidey Zilberman, Israel Defense and Armed Forces Attaché to the United States at the New Jersey Army National Guard Training Complex, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 28, 2023. Zilberman and his staff saw the Small Unmanned Aerial System classroom; Digital Sand Table; Engagement Skills Trainer II; Indoor Village for Military Operations in Urban Training; Virtual Convoy Operations Trainer, and the Regional Training Maintenance Site for all U.S. Army wheeled vehicles. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:42 Photo ID: 7709994 VIRIN: 230328-Z-AL508-1022 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Israeli Defense and Armed Forces Attaché tours New Jersey Army National Guard Training Complex [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.