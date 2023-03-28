Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 8 of 8]

    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    4th Fighter Wing Chief Master Sergeant and selects pose for a photo at Heritage Hall, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 24, 2023. No more than 1.25% of the Air Force enlisted force may hold the rank of chief master sergeant by federal law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 7709922
    VIRIN: 230324-F-RS022-1151
    Resolution: 5233x3482
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects
    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects
    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects
    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects
    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects
    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects
    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects
    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT