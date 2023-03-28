4th Fighter Wing Chief Master Sergeant and selects pose for a photo at Heritage Hall, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 24, 2023. No more than 1.25% of the Air Force enlisted force may hold the rank of chief master sergeant by federal law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 15:23
|Photo ID:
|7709922
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-RS022-1151
|Resolution:
|5233x3482
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT