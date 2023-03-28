SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects

Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 4th FW command chief, present a plaque to Senior Master Sgt. Ruth Salender, 4th Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 24, 2023. At the rank of chief master sergeant, Airmen assume the responsibility of developing purposeful strategies to lead Airmen with character and mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

