    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 6 of 8]

    SJAFB recognizes the three newest Chief Master Sergeant selects

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 4th FW command chief, present a plaque to Senior Master Sgt. Ruth Salender, 4th Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 24, 2023. At the rank of chief master sergeant, Airmen assume the responsibility of developing purposeful strategies to lead Airmen with character and mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 7709920
    VIRIN: 230324-F-RS022-1108
    Resolution: 2585x1720
    Size: 589.09 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

