    USS Carney Holds Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Carney Holds Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 24, 2023) – From left, Capt. Aaron Anderson, deputy commodore of Naval Surface Squadron 14, receives a going-away gift from Cmdr. Jeremy Robertson during a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64). Robertson relieved Anderson as Carney’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Gill)

    IMAGE INFO

