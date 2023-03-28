USS Carney Holds Change of Command

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) held a change of command ceremony, on Mar. 24.



Cmdr. Jeremy Robertson relieved Capt. Aaron Anderson as commanding officer of Carney during the underway ceremony. “I’m pumped to be a part of Carney Nation … you wear that ballcap with pride,” said Robertson. “I’m going to put everything I have into this.”



Robertson is a native of Keokuk, Iowa. His previous sea-duty assignments include the USS Halsey (DDG 97) as the strike officer, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) as the auxiliaries’ officer, USS Kidd (DGG 100) as the chief engineer/combat systems officer, and USS St. Louis (LCS 19) as the executive officer.



His shore assignments include a tour as the flag aide to Naval Mine and Anti-Submarine Warfare Command, OPNAV Staff as the Anti-Air Warfare resource sponsor (OPNAV N96C), and the Navy Integration Cell Lead at the Missile Defense Agency.



Anderson departs Carney to continue his duties as deputy commodore of Naval Surface Squadron 14.



“I’m very appreciative of the time I had here...and for all of the hard work that you put in,” Anderson said. “I see great things in the future of Carney.” Carney is currently underway, conducting Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) exercises with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.



Carney is named after Admiral Robert Bostwick Carney. He was a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, World War II veteran, and Chief of Naval Operations during the Eisenhower administration.



To learn more about Carney’s mission and Admiral Carney, please visit https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/ddg64/.

