    Maj. Gen. Gene Hughes retires [Image 3 of 9]

    Maj. Gen. Gene Hughes retires

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The 121st Air Refueling Wing holds a retirement ceremony for Maj. Gen. Gene Hughes, Jr., the Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander, Air Force Global Strike Command, Feb. 24, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Hughes retired after 35 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 07:50
    Photo ID: 7708408
    VIRIN: 230224-Z-UU033-0014
    Resolution: 4200x2804
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Ceremony
    Airmen
    Retirement

