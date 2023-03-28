The 121st Air Refueling Wing holds a retirement ceremony for Maj. Gen. Gene Hughes, Jr., the Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander, Air Force Global Strike Command, Feb. 24, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Hughes retired after 35 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 07:50 Photo ID: 7708412 VIRIN: 230224-Z-UU033-0015 Resolution: 4666x3115 Size: 6.12 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Gene Hughes retires [Image 9 of 9], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.