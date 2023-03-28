Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd AEW conducts Agile Spartan ACE Exercise in CENTCOM [Image 14 of 15]

    332nd AEW conducts Agile Spartan ACE Exercise in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Tech. Sgt. Anthony Legotti, 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron combat arms instructor, maintains security around an HC-130J Combat King II and an MQ-9 Reaper conducting a Forward Area Refueling and Rearming Point operation during Exercise Agile Spartan 23 at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Exercise Agile Spartan is a combined, joint training exercise that enhances international partnerships and regional security in the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald r. Willis)

    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 07:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd AEW conducts Agile Spartan ACE Exercise in CENTCOM [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

