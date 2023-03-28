332nd AEW conducts Agile Spartan ACE Exercise in CENTCOM

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Legotti, 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron combat arms instructor, maintains security around an HC-130J Combat King II and an MQ-9 Reaper conducting a Forward Area Refueling and Rearming Point operation during Exercise Agile Spartan 23 at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



Exercise Agile Spartan is a combined, joint training exercise that enhances international partnerships and regional security in the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald r. Willis)

Date Posted: 03.29.2023