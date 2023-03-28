Tech. Sgt. Anthony Legotti, 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron combat arms instructor, maintains security around an HC-130J Combat King II and an MQ-9 Reaper conducting a Forward Area Refueling and Rearming Point operation during Exercise Agile Spartan 23 at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
Exercise Agile Spartan is a combined, joint training exercise that enhances international partnerships and regional security in the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald r. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 07:15
|Photo ID:
|7708384
|VIRIN:
|230321-F-FF346-0343
|Resolution:
|5754x3828
|Size:
|19.93 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 332nd AEW conducts Agile Spartan ACE Exercise in CENTCOM [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
