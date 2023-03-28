Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization [Image 8 of 11]

    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines and Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Regiment, 2nd Marine Division participate in a weapons familiarization class during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23.3 at Rodriguez Live-fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 28, 2023. KMEP is a series of continuous-combined training exercises designed to enhance the ROK-U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula, and strengthen combined military capabilities and interoperability. 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 06:02
    Photo ID: 7708244
    VIRIN: 230328-M-UH307-1009
    Resolution: 6000x3478
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization
    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization
    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization
    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization
    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization
    KMEP 23.3 Medical Inventory
    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization
    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization
    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization
    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization
    KMEP 23.3 Weapons Familiarization

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    KMEP 23.3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT