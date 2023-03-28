A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines and A Republic of Korea Marine with 3rd Battalion, 1st Regiment, 2nd Marine Division participate in a weapons familiarization class during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23.3 at Rodriguez Live-fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 28, 2023. KMEP is a series of continuous-combined training exercises designed to enhance the ROK-U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula, and strengthen combined military capabilities and interoperability. 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 06:02
|Photo ID:
|7708242
|VIRIN:
|230328-M-UH307-1006
|Resolution:
|4524x3231
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KMEP 23.3 Medical Inventory [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
