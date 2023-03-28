U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Caleb McNeil, 114th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, dons a gas mask during a simulated chemical attack during a readiness exercise at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, March 28, 2023. Lobo Trident is a large-scale readiness exercise used to demonstrate the 114th Fighter Wing’s capability to support adaptive operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 23:51
|Photo ID:
|7707733
|VIRIN:
|230328-Z-LQ671-1173
|Resolution:
|5384x3582
|Size:
|10.84 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Lobo Trident [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
