U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Karl Palmberg, 114th Fighter Wing inspector general and 2023 Readiness Exercise Lobo Trident planner, briefs members of the Wing Inspection Team on the daily schedule of the exercise at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, March 28, 2023. Lobo Trident is a large-scale readiness exercise used to demonstrate the 114th Fighter Wing’s capability to support adaptive operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

