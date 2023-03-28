Army engineers construct unaccompanied personnel housing on Camp Humphreys in Korea

Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division commanding general, presents a commander's coin to Mr. Choe, Tae Son, USACE Far East District project manager, for his work on unaccompanied personnel housing on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The completed facility will consist of two 302-personnel eight-story UEPH per the current Army Standard. The housing will ensure the readiness of Servicemembers on the installation while also taking care of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

