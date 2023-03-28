Army engineers construct unaccompanied personnel housing on Camp Humphreys in Korea

Mr. Choe, Tae Son, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District project manager, briefs Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, USACE Pacific Ocean Division commanding general, on unaccompanied personnel housing on Camp Humphreys. The completed facility will consist of two 302-personnel eight-story UEPH per the current Army Standard. The housing will ensure the readiness of Servicemembers on the installation while also taking care of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

