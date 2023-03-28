Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-172 WATER PURIFICATION [Image 6 of 7]

    MWSS-172 WATER PURIFICATION

    JOSA-RI, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lou Howick, an engineer equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, purifies water during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-1 at Josa-ri, Republic of Korea, Mar. 5, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    1ST MAW
    MWSS-172
    USMC NEWS
    KMEP 23.1

