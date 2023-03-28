U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lou Howick, an engineer equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, purifies water during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-1 at Josa-ri, Republic of Korea, Mar. 5, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|7707621
|VIRIN:
|230305-M-CC164-1204
|Resolution:
|7040x4696
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|JOSA-RI, 47, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MWSS-172 WATER PURIFICATION [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT