    MWSS-172 WATER PURIFICATION [Image 5 of 7]

    MWSS-172 WATER PURIFICATION

    JOSA-RI, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sean Rivera, a water support technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, records test results while purifying water during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-1 at Josa-ri, Republic of Korea, Mar. 5, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 23:21
    1ST MAW
    MWSS-172
    USMC NEWS
    KMEP 23.1

