U.S. Air Force members and instructors for the Financial Peace University course, pose for a group photo on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 21, 2023. The FPU course was a nine-week course that covered nine main lessons including cash flow planning, dumping debt, the role of insurance, retirement and college planning, real estate and mortgages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 21:23 Photo ID: 7707483 VIRIN: 230321-F-VS136-1001 Resolution: 4599x3060 Size: 2.64 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chapel holds finance course to help Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.