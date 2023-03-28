Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chapel holds finance course to help Airmen

    Chapel holds finance course to help Airmen

    YIGO, GUAM

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members and instructors for the Financial Peace University course, pose for a group photo on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 21, 2023. The FPU course was a nine-week course that covered nine main lessons including cash flow planning, dumping debt, the role of insurance, retirement and college planning, real estate and mortgages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

