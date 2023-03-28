Chapel holds finance course to help Airmen

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Members of Andersen AFB in coordination with the base chapel, held a Financial Peace University course for active duty personnel and their dependents on Andersen AFB, Guam, Nov. 4, 2022 – Feb. 24, 2023.



The week course taught members about cash flow planning, dumping debt, the role of insurance, retirement and college planning, real estate and mortgages.



“This course teaches financial principles that students can immediately put into practice,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brian Lefuel, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader and FPU instructor. “It also helps the students develop a strong foundational knowledge that they can use to be at peace for the rest of their lives.”



The instructors for the course consisted of a team of non-commissioned officers that were trained as FPU instructors under the leadership of senior enlisted leaders.



“I teach this class because I want to spread knowledge to Airmen. It doesn’t matter whether the student is an airman basic, chief master sergeant or a commissioned officer, because we’re all still learning,” said Lefuel.



During the course, the 30 students had a combined $2,400 that was saved and three credit cards that were immediately cut off.



“The course was very beneficial,” said Capt. Britney Alonzo, 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron TRICARE operations and patient administration flight commander and FPU participant. “I have five kids; their futures are important to me and if I don’t start now, I’m going to be late.”



The class also gave individuals a chance to be around others that are in or have been in similar situations.



“My favorite part was being around other people who are trying to get debt free,” said Alonzo. “When you have people around you with the same goals as you, it motivates you.”



One situation that will affect the active duty members assigned to Andersen AFB is the upcoming Cost of Living Allowance adjustment.



“With the COLA being reduced, it’s going to hurt, but at least having gone through this course, I have a budget now, I know what I can afford, so I know I’m going to be okay,” said Alonzo.



This course along with others are offered for free by the military, to support members and their families beyond their active duty service.



“With the financial situation that everyone’s in, you owe it to yourself and the people you influence, such as your family and friends, to take advantage of these opportunities and benefits,” said Lefuel. “This course is like a gift falling into your lap; you have a money problem, here’s your solution.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 21:23 Story ID: 441399 Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chapel holds finance course to help Airmen, by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.