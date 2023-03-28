Capt. Rich Jarrett, executive assistant for Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), hosts a panel for senior Navy personnel during the 2023 CNIC Commander’s Training Symposium at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, March 23, 2023. Leaders from CNIC’s 10 Navy regions and 70 bases worldwide gathered at the event to discuss advancing Navy culture to develop teams that adapt, learn, and improve faster than any adversary and the Performance-to-Plan (P2P) problem solving method, giving each commander tools to take back to their home station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 19:29 Photo ID: 7707234 VIRIN: 230323-N-CE703-1026 Resolution: 5329x2860 Size: 8.52 MB Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Installation Leaders Collaborate at Training Symposium [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Ian Zagrocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.