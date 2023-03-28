Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Installation Leaders Collaborate at Training Symposium [Image 8 of 10]

    Navy Installation Leaders Collaborate at Training Symposium

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Mike Velasquez, Congressional liaison with Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) headquarters staff, hosts a panel for senior Navy personnel during the 2023 CNIC Commander’s Training Symposium at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, March 23, 2023 Leaders from CNIC’s 10 Navy regions and 70 bases worldwide gathered at the event to discuss advancing Navy culture to develop teams that adapt, learn, and improve faster than any adversary and the Performance-to-Plan (P2P) problem solving method, giving each commander tools to take back to their home station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 19:29
    CNIC
    leadership
    symposium
    P2P
    GRGB

