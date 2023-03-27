NAVFAC Swears in New PEOII

Rear Admiral Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, swears in Mr. Mark Edelson, a member of the Senior Executive Service, as he takes the oath of office as the program executive office, Industrial Infrastructure (PEO II). PEO II has oversight of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, which is a holistic plan that integrates all infrastructure and industrial plant equipment investments at the Navy’s four public shipyards to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

