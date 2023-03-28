Mr. Mark Edelson, a member of the Senior Executive Service, takes the oath of office as the program executive office, Industrial Infrastructure (PEO II). PEO II has oversight of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, which is a holistic plan that integrates all infrastructure and industrial plant equipment investments at the Navy’s four public shipyards to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 14:52 Photo ID: 7706331 VIRIN: 230327-N-LH273-2027 Resolution: 4898x3499 Size: 0 B Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mark Edelson Takes the Oath of Office as the Program Executive Office, Industrial Infrastructure [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Adam Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.