    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mark Edelson Takes the Oath of Office as the Program Executive Office, Industrial Infrastructure [Image 2 of 2]

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Brock 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Mr. Mark Edelson, a member of the Senior Executive Service, takes the oath of office as the program executive office, Industrial Infrastructure (PEO II). PEO II has oversight of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, which is a holistic plan that integrates all infrastructure and industrial plant equipment investments at the Navy’s four public shipyards to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

    PEOII, SES, Swearing IN, NAVFAC

