    Peer Experts Step Up to Support MHS GENESIS Transition at Walter Reed [Image 1 of 2]

    Peer Experts Step Up to Support MHS GENESIS Transition at Walter Reed

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Vernishia Vaughn 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense’s (DOD) new electronic health record system, has been successfully implemented at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC). The Pay-it-Forward (PIF) team, a dedicated group of healthcare professionals, is now on board to support WRNMMC staff in navigating the new system.

    Designated by the Defense Health Agency, the PIF team comprises military and civilian personnel throughout the Military Health System (MHS) who have already experienced the transition to MHS GENESIS.

    The assigned peer experts work closely with military hospitals and clinics to provide training, support, and guidance as they adapt to MHS GENESIS.

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    Military Health System (MHS)
    walter reed

