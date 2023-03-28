Peer Experts Step Up to Support MHS GENESIS Transition at Walter Reed

Photo By Vernishia Vaughn | MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense’s (DOD) new electronic health record system,...... read more read more Photo By Vernishia Vaughn | MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense’s (DOD) new electronic health record system, has been successfully implemented at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC). The Pay-it-Forward (PIF) team, a dedicated group of healthcare professionals, is now on board to support WRNMMC staff in navigating the new system. Designated by the Defense Health Agency, the PIF team comprises military and civilian personnel throughout the Military Health System (MHS) who have already experienced the transition to MHS GENESIS. The assigned peer experts work closely with military hospitals and clinics to provide training, support, and guidance as they adapt to MHS GENESIS. see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Md. (March 28, 2023) – Now that MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense’s (DOD) new electronic health record system, has been successfully implemented at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), a dedicated group of peer experts is lending their support.



Designated by the Defense Health Agency, the peer experts, or Pay-it-Forward (PIF) team comprises military and civilian personnel throughout the Military Health System (MHS) who have already gone through the MHS GENESIS transition.



These assigned peer experts work closely with military hospitals and clinics throughout the MHS to provide training, support, and guidance as they transition and adapt to MHS GENESIS.



“We are excited to be part of Walter Reed’s transitions to MHS GENESIS,” said Joselle McLaren, Pay-it-Forward Champion team member. “As with the other military hospitals and clinics, we are committed to supporting our colleagues as they navigate this new system and continue to provide the highest quality of care to our country’s service members, veterans, and their families.”



MHS GENESIS is a critical component of the DOD’s efforts to modernize and improve medical readiness across the MHS. With the support of the Pay-it-Forward team for the next two weeks, the staff here at Walter Reed are well-positioned to take full advantage of what this new electronic health record system offers.

About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



About MHS GENESIS

MHS GENESIS is the Department of Defense's new electronic health record. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide the DOD's 9.6 million beneficiaries and 205,000 medical providers with a single, integrated health record across the continuum of care – deployed and at home and eventually, through the transition to the Department of Veterans Affairs.



• MHS GENESIS is deploying in 23 "waves" across the Military Health System with full deployment anticipated at the end of calendar year 2023. MHS GENESIS is currently operational at 103 military hospitals and clinics.

• In 2022, MHS GENESIS deployed to eight waves at 45 military hospitals and clinics in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

• In 2023, MHS GENESIS will deploy to 46 military hospitals and clinics in nine waves in Delaware, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and numerous installations overseas.